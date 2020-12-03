Career Highlights For American Decathlete Rafer Johnson

Career highlights of American decathlete Rafer Johnson, who died Wednesday at the age of 86:

1955 Won gold medal at Pan American Games in Mexico City, competing in just his fourth decathlon.

1955 Set decathlon world record with 7,985 points at a meet in his hometown of Kingsburg, California.

1956 Won first national decathlon championship.

1956 Won silver medal at Melbourne Olympics.

1958 Set world record (8,357 points) while defeating Vasily Kuznetsov of the Soviet Union during a U.S.-Soviet dual meet in Moscow.

1958 Sets another world record (8,683 points) in Eugene, Oregon.

1960 Won Olympic gold medal at Rome Games.

1960 Named Associated Press Athlete of the Year and winner of James E. Sullivan Award as nations outstanding amateur athlete.