English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Carlos Queiroz Stands Down as Iran Coach After Asian Cup Semis Defeat
Carlos Queiroz stood down after nearly eight years as Iran coach on Monday following his team's 3-0 loss to Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup.
(Image: Reuters)
Carlos Queiroz stood down after nearly eight years as Iran coach on Monday following his team's 3-0 loss to Japan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup.
The former Real Madrid coach had been hoping to deliver Iran's first continental title since 1976 in the United Arab Emirates but Japan scored three second half goals to send them crashing out of the tournament.
"I think the simplest thing to do is to copy the old song: 'and now, the end is here'," the 65-year-old Portuguese said, misquoting the song Frank Sinatra made famous.
"I'm happy and proud to say I did it my way."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The former Real Madrid coach had been hoping to deliver Iran's first continental title since 1976 in the United Arab Emirates but Japan scored three second half goals to send them crashing out of the tournament.
"I think the simplest thing to do is to copy the old song: 'and now, the end is here'," the 65-year-old Portuguese said, misquoting the song Frank Sinatra made famous.
"I'm happy and proud to say I did it my way."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Hardik Pandya's Stunning Catch to Dismiss Kane Williamson Has Caught Everyone's Attention
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results