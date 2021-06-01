Carolina Marin Won't Take Part in Tokyo Olympics after Injury to Left Knee, to Undergo Surgery

Badminton star Carolina Marin, who is the reigning Olympic champion, on Tuesday pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, after taking to social media to announce that she has “torn the ACL and both meniscus’ on her left knee".

The five-time European and three-time world champion, who beat India’s PV Sindhu to claim gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said that she will undergo surgery.

Marin took to Twitter to post: “After the examinations during the weekend and the medical consultation, I confirm that I have torn the ACL and both meniscus on my left knee. I will undergo surgery this week and start my recovery. I want to thank everyone for your support and messages during these days. This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back."

“The preparation during the last two months had become very difficult for reasons beyond the team’s control, but we were excited and knew that I would be in the best shape for the Olympics. It won’t be possible. I know that I am in safe hands and that I have a lot of people by my side," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Marin had suffered a freak knee injury during training. According to Spanish sports media Marca, the Rio 2016 Games women’s singles champion felt knee discomfort during training. As per the report, the doctors conducted a number of tests on Marin, after which they came to the conclusion that the champion shuttler suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee.

Marin had earlier suffered an ACL injury on her right knee in January 2019, which kept her out of the courts until September of that year. She has played in five tournaments so far this year, reaching the finals in five of them and winning four.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here