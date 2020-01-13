Caroline Wozniacki Withdraws from Kooyong Ahead of Australian Open
Caroline Wozniacki will not be playing at the traditional warm-up tournament at Kooyong, before her final career appearance at the Australian Open.
Caroline Wozniacki (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The 29-year-old Dane has announced she will retire after the Australian Open, where in 2018 she won her only Grand Slam title.
Now ranked 35th, Wozniacki was due to play in a select women's field at Kooyong but informed Australian organizers Monday that she was withdrawing.
"She's pulled up a bit sore after playing (at the ASB Classic) in Auckland so as a precaution ahead of the Open she's decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston said.
Wonziacki reached the singles semifinals at the ASB Classic and the doubles final with long-time friend Serena Williams, the first time the two have combined in doubles
