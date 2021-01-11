Carpenter, King Lift Siena Past Fairfield 75-68

FAIRFIELD, Conn.: Aidan Carpenter scored 19 points as Siena beat Fairfield 75-68 on Sunday.

Jordan King added 18 points for the Saints, while Manny Camper chipped in 17. Camper also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Stormo had 10 points for Siena (4-0, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fairfield totaled 37 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Jake Wojcik had 18 points for the Stags (2-11, 2-6). Jesus Cruz added 14 points.

