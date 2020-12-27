News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Carr Active For Raiders, Parker Out For Dolphins
1-MIN READ

Carr Active For Raiders, Parker Out For Dolphins

Carr Active For Raiders, Parker Out For Dolphins

Quarterback Derek Carr is active for the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving last weeks game with an injured groin.

LAS VEGAS: Quarterback Derek Carr is active for the Las Vegas Raiders after leaving last weeks game with an injured groin.

Carr was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and will start as expected Saturday night against Miami.

The Dolphins will be without receiver DaVante Parker for a second straight game because of an injured hamstring.

Parker was listed as questionable for the game but is inactive. The Dolphins will have left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) active after being listed as questionable with injuries.

The other inactive players for Miami are guard Solomon Kindley (knee, foot), defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder), running back DeAndre Washington and fullback Chandler Cox.

The Raiders activated defensive tackle Maliek Collins from injured reserve after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

The inactive players for the Raiders are defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), quarterback Nathan Peterman, cornerback Amik Robertson, running back Theo Riddick, tackle Brandon Parker and defensive end Chris Smith.

The Raiders also activated defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, linebacker James Onwualu and linebacker Javin White from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...