News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Carter Carries SIU-Edwardsville Past Tennessee Tech 81-63
1-MIN READ

Carter Carries SIU-Edwardsville Past Tennessee Tech 81-63

Carter Carries SIU-Edwardsville Past Tennessee Tech 81-63

Courtney Carter scored 18 points as Southern IllinoisEdwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 8163 on Thursday night.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn.: Courtney Carter scored 18 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville beat Tennessee Tech 81-63 on Thursday night.

Mike Adewunmi added 17 points for the Cougars (8-10, 6-6 Ohio Valley Conference), while Shamar Wright chipped in 15.

Carlos Curtis had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Carter made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Adewunmi also had six rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 25 assists.

The Cougars announced earlier in the week junior guard Cam Williams will miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury suffered on Jan. 30. The most experienced player with 48 starts in 71 games, he was third on the third scoring 8.9 points a game.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville totaled 45 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jr. Clay had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (2-19, 2-12), who have now lost six games in a row. Keishawn Davidson added eight assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...