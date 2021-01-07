News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Carter Leads Xavier Past St. John's 69-61
1-MIN READ

Carter Leads Xavier Past St. John's 69-61

Carter Leads Xavier Past St. John's 69-61

Jason Carter had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 6961 win over St. Johns on Wednesday night.

CINCINNATI: Jason Carter had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 69-61 win over St. Johns on Wednesday night.

Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier (9-2, 2-2 Big East Conference). Dwon Odom added 11 points. Paul Scruggs had 10 points.

Xavier posted a season-high 62 total rebounds.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points for the Red Storm (6-5, 1-4). Julian Champagnie added 15 points and nine rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...