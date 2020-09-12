Carter, Williams Help Dream Beat Sun 82-75 In WNBA Bubble

BRADENTON, Fla.: Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 22 points, Courtney Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 82-75 on Friday night.

Atlanta (7-14) entered a game behind eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff spot. The Wings were playing the Chicago Sky later Friday. Connecticut (10-12) has already clinched a playoff spot, sitting in seventh.

Betnijah Laney had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Monique Billings added 13 points and eight boards for Atlanta, which closes the regular season Sunday against Washington.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points and eight rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman and Kaila Charles each scored 13 points, and Alyssa Thomas had nine points and nine rebounds. The Suns next game will be in the playoffs.

Bonner scored 11 points in the first half, making all three of her shots from behind the arc, as the Sun held a 36-33 lead.

SKY 95, WINGS 88

Cheyenne Parker had 23 points and seven rebounds, Ruthy Hebard added 22 points and eight rebounds and Chicago beat Dallas, spoiling Arike Ogunbowales 38-point game.

Dallas (7-14) is tied with Atlanta for ninth place, a half-game behind Washington for the final playoff spot. The Wings will face New York to close the regular season Sunday. Sixth-seeded Chicago (12-10) will face No. 7 Connecticut in the playoffs next week.

Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for Chicago. Kahleah Copper had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Vandersloot became the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 1,900 assists, joining Ticha Penicheiro, Sue Bird, Lindsay Whalen and Diana Taurasi. Vandersloot finished with 219 assists (9.95 per game) to set a single-season record for assists per game.