News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Cartwright Resigns As FA Independent Director

Cartwright Resigns As FA Independent Director

Stacey Cartwright, who was leading the selection panel to appoint a new Football Association (FA) chairman, has stepped down from her role in the organisation, the governing body said.

Stacey Cartwright, who was leading the selection panel to appoint a new Football Association (FA) chairman, has stepped down from her role in the organisation, the governing body said.

Cartwright had left her position as the FA’s senior independent director “to pursue other business interests”.

“The Football Association would like to thank Stacey for her work and support during her time on the FA board and wish her well in the future,” the FA said in a statement released to British media.

“The process to appoint a new senior independent director for the FA board will begin in due course.”

The FA must now also name a new chair of the six-member selection panel tasked with identifying a replacement for Greg Clarke, who resigned as FA chairman last month after referring to players from the BAME community as “coloured”.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...