UEFA Champions League: Casemiro's Late Goal Salvages Draw for Real Madrid at Gladbach

Real Madrid escaped another Champions League defeat with a stoppage-time goal from Casemiro to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday. Madrid failed to cope with Gladbach’s fast and fluid counterattacks as Marcus Thuram scored both of the German club’s goals. Casemiro assisted Karim Benzema’s overhead kick to give Madrid hope of a comeback in the 87th and then scored himself in added time.

After a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last week, Zinedine Zidane’s team has one point from its opening two group-stage games ahead of playing Inter Milan home and away. Madrid has never been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.

Madrid dominated the early stages but couldn’t break through Gladbach’s well-organized defense. The German team seized its chance in the 33rd minute when Jonas Hofmann won the ball in midfield and found Alassane Pla, who swung in a cross-field pass for Thuram to run on and score.

Marco Asensio hit the post in the opening minute of the second half, but again Gladbach clung on and again it scored, Thuram knocking in the rebound in the 58th after Thibaut Courtois kept out Pla’s shot off a Stefan Lainer cross.

Benzema scored for Madrid in the 87th with an overhead kick after Casemiro showed good awareness to head a wayward cross back to the French striker. The Brazilian scored the winner deep into stoppage time when substitute Luka Modric crossed for Sergio Ramos, whose header fell for Casemiro to power past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Inter Milan and Shakhtar drew 0-0 in Ukraine in the evening’s other Group B game after Inter twice saw shots hit the crossbar. That left Shakhtar on four points at the top of the group, with Inter and Gladbach on two points and Madrid with one.