Premier League: Jamie Vardy Nets 2 Penalties As Leicester City Beat West Brom 3-0

Leicester City (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jamie Vardy converted two penalties and Timothy Castagne scored on his debut before as Leicester City beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 in the Premier League.

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester City debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an impact at the other end by heading in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute.

Vardy doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 74th after being pulled back by Kyle Bartley.

Vardy was on target 10 minutes later again from the spot after James Justin was brought down by Dara OShea.

Vardy was the leagues top scorer last season which ended in empty stadiums. Fans are also still shut out at the start of the new campaign due to coronavirus restrictions.

