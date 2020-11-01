Castellanos Decides Not To Opt Out, Keeps Contract With Reds
Outfielder Nick Castellanos decided not to opt out and is keeping the remainder of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds that guarantees $48 million for the next three seasons.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 1, 2020, 7:00 IST
The 28-year-old hit .225 with 14 homers and 34 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season, his first with the Reds after signing a $64 million, four-year contract as a free agent. His pay was reduced from $16 million to $5,925,926 prorated because of the shortened season.
His deal gave him the right to opt out and become a free agent again following the 2020 World Series. Instead, he keeps salaries of $14 million for 2021 and $16 million each for 2022 and 2023 plus a $20 million mutual option for 2024 with a $2 million buyout.
Castellanos also has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2021 World Series.
