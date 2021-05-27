Caught on Camera, Olympian Sushil Kumar Attacking Wrestler Who Died Later

In a damning evidence against wrestler Sushil Kumar, screengrabs of a video has emerged that shows the double-Olympic medallists and his associates assaulting a man with sticks. The wrestler who was being assaulted later died of injuries he suffered.

In the video, Suhil Kumar can be seen hitting Sagar Dhankar, Sonu Mahal and others. The police has the complete video, which is of 19-20 secs, as evidence. This video was found on Sushil’s close aide Prince’s phone. Several cases have been lodged against Prince too.

Sushil Kumar was arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police Special Cell from Delhi’s Mundka. He was absconding for over 20 days after this incident.

The police have revealed that Sushil made his followers record the video of the incident to spread fear in the wrestling circuit and ensure his influence.

“Sushil had asked (his friend) Prince to make that video. He and his associates thrashed the victims like animals. He wanted to establish his fear in the wrestling community," the police told a court last week.

The visuals show the Sagar Ratna, the injured wrestler, lying on the ground while Sushil Kumar and three others surround him. According to the police, Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later. A Delhi court on May 23, sent wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of a wrestler at the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium, to six days police custody. The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also included Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections under the Arms Act. (With Agency Inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here