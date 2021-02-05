Cavani Should Be Available For Everton Game, Says Solskjaer

LONDON: Edinson Cavani should be fit for Manchester United’s home Premier League game against Everton on Saturday after recovering from his midweek ankle injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

The Uruguayan striker, who has already scored twice against Everton in two previous meetings this season, was substituted at halftime in Tuesday’s 9-0 thrashing of Southampton at Old Trafford.

“Edinson should be available, yeah, definitely,” Solskjaer told reporters. “He got a bad ankle knock there.

“(Defender) Eric (Bailly) is a doubt and apart from that everyone’s raring to go.”

United are second in the standings, three points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand.

Solskjaer’s men also have an inferior goal difference, despite Tuesday’s result.

The Norwegian, who celebrates his 100th Premier League game as a manager, said the record-equalling win against a side who finished with nine men was now a thing of the past.

“What the boys took from that one is that we did the right things, we kept good habits,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone will get carried away with the scoreline because we know we played against 10 men for the full game and of course that’s demoralising when they lose the players like they did.

“When we got the 2-0, the game was more or less over. We’ve not mentioned the game at all really now. All the focus has been on Everton.”

Saturday’s game will be on the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, in which eight United players were among the 23 fatalities, and Solskjaer said it was important to put on a fitting performance.

“It’s a big day for everyone and has always been an emotional one. Hopefully we can put the team out that shows the Manchester United spirit,” he said.