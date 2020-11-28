News18 Logo

Cavs Acquire Another Second-round Pick In Trade With Jazz

Cavs Acquire Another Second-round Pick In Trade With Jazz

The Cavaliers are loading up for the future.

CLEVELAND: The Cavaliers are loading up for the future.

Cleveland acquired another second-round pick Friday this one in 2027 from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.

It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.

The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavs could waive the 6-foot-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

But Tucker has shown potential and the Cavs may want to keep him around as they continue to rebuild.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


