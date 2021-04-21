Last week, Real dealt a huge blow in their title defence after they were held for a goalless draw by Getafe. The draw against Getafe has increased the gap between them and table leader Atletico Madrid by four points.
With only seven more games to go, every matchis like a virtual knockout for Zinedine Zidane’s side hereafter.Real Madrid will also look to avenge their defeat early from the season when they will take on Cadiz.Earlier in the season, Cadiz caused a huge upset when they defeated title holder Real by 1-0 at home in October.
Real Madrid’s arch-rival Barcelona are also breathing down their neck as Barca have a chance to climb above them in their next game.
Both Real and Cadiz have faced each other on four occasions, with the Spanish champions winning all three before the loss this season.CAZ vs RM Live Streaming
The match between CAZ vs RM can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.CAZ vs RM Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 22 at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza. The game will start at 01:30 am (IST).CAZ vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain:Pedro Alcala or Jens Jonsson
Vice-Captain: Sergio Ramos or Toni Kroos
Goal-Keeper: Jeremias Ledesma
Defender: Pedro Alcala, Rafael Jimenez, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez
Mid-Fielder: Jens Jonsson, Alex, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio
Forward: Alvaro Negredo, Karim BenzemaCAZ vs RM Probable XIs:
Cadiz:Jeremias Ledesma, Pedro Alcala, Rafael Jimenez, Juan Cala, Isaac Carcelen, Jens Jonsson, Alex, Salvi Sanchez, Ivan Alejo, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano
Real Madrid:Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Jose Nacho, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
