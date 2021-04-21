La Liga giants Real Madrid will aim to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment when they will take on Cadiz in an away game at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza to face Cadiz on Thursday.

Last week, Real dealt a huge blow in their title defence after they were held for a goalless draw by Getafe. The draw against Getafe has increased the gap between them and table leader Atletico Madrid by four points.

With only seven more games to go, every matchis like a virtual knockout for Zinedine Zidane’s side hereafter.Real Madrid will also look to avenge their defeat early from the season when they will take on Cadiz.Earlier in the season, Cadiz caused a huge upset when they defeated title holder Real by 1-0 at home in October.

Real Madrid’s arch-rival Barcelona are also breathing down their neck as Barca have a chance to climb above them in their next game.

Both Real and Cadiz have faced each other on four occasions, with the Spanish champions winning all three before the loss this season.

The match between CAZ vs RM can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.

The match will be played on Thursday, April 22 at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza. The game will start at 01:30 am (IST).

Captain:Pedro Alcala or Jens Jonsson

Vice-Captain: Sergio Ramos or Toni Kroos

Goal-Keeper: Jeremias Ledesma

Defender: Pedro Alcala, Rafael Jimenez, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez

Mid-Fielder: Jens Jonsson, Alex, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio

Forward: Alvaro Negredo, Karim Benzema

Cadiz:Jeremias Ledesma, Pedro Alcala, Rafael Jimenez, Juan Cala, Isaac Carcelen, Jens Jonsson, Alex, Salvi Sanchez, Ivan Alejo, Alvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Real Madrid:Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Jose Nacho, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

