CBI Seeks Details from National Sports Federations for Its Sports Integrity Unit

CBI Special Crime-II Branch head Jagroop S Gusinha has set January 17 as the deadline for providing all details.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
File Photo of CBI Headquarter.
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday sought information from all the National Sports Federations (NSFs) that are recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for its newly formed Sports Integrity Unit (SIU).

According to a communication to all the heads of NSFs, CBI Special Crime-II Branch head Jagroop S Gusinha has set January 17 as the deadline for providing all details, including registration number, address, details of office bearers and members etc.

"The emergence of sports as an industry involving investment of huge sums of money on players, teams has brought with it the ever increasing spectrum of corruption, illegal betting and use of various forms of unfair means in order to influence the result of a game," Gusinha wrote in the letter.

"Keeping in view of above, it was felt to set up Sports Integrity Unit and Special Investigation Unit.IV of CBI SC.II branch designated as Sports Integrity Unit having all India jurisdiction for investigation.

"In view of the above, it is felt necessary to collect information from all National Sports Federations, Associations/Societies affiliated/recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," he added.

As per the directive, the NSFs are also required to provide details about affiliated members, activities and tournaments -- state/national/international level conducted by it as well as achievements.

