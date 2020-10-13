News18 Logo

Cecchinato, Sonego Advance At Sardegna Open

Cecchinato, Sonego Advance At Sardegna Open

Former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato beat Gianluca Mager 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open on Tuesday.

SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia: Former French Open semifinalist Marco Cecchinato beat Gianluca Mager 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open on Tuesday.

In another all-Italian matchup, fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego defeated local wild card Giulio Zeppieri 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the 18-year-old Zeppieris first match on tour.

Sonego was coming off a fourth-round appearance at the French Open where Cecchinato reached the last four in 2018.

Also, sixth-seeded Pablo Andujar eliminated Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik 7-5, 7-5; Federicio Delbonis beat Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (6); and Laslo Djere defeated Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-1.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


