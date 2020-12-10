CEL vs LIL Dream11 Team Prediction Europa League 2020-21, Celtic vs Lille Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Lille have been on top of their game as they have not lost a single match in the Europa League 2020-21. The team from France have registered three wins and have a total of 11 points from five matches in the tournament. In their last outing in the league, Lille beat Sparta Prague by 2-1.

Celtic, on the contrary, have failed to register a single win in the matches that they have played in Europa League 2020-21. The Scottish side have been on the losing side of four out of five matches and have only one point to their credit this season in the Europa League.

The Group H Europa League 2020-21, Celtic vs Lille match is scheduled for Friday, December 11. The outing will commence from 1:30 am at the Celtic Park

CEL vs LIL Europa League 2020-21, Celtic vs Lille: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. Europa League 2020-21 AC Celtic vs Lille match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India.

CEL vs LIL Europa League 2020-21 Dream11 team for Celtic vs Lille

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Captain: Sven Botman

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Vice-Captain: Jonathan Bamba

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Defenders: Diego Laxalt, Kristoffer Ajer, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Midfielders: Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Benjamin Andre, Luiz Araujo

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL Dream 11 Prediction, Celtic vs Lille Strikers: Jonathan Bamba, Yusuf Yazici

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL, Celtic probable lineup vs Lille: Vasilios Barkas, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer, Nir Bitton, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Scott Brown, Diego Laxalt, Jeremie Frimpong, Odsonne Edouard, Tom Rogic

Europa League 2020-21 CEL vs LIL, Lille probable lineup vs Celtic: Mike Maignan, Sven Botman, Luiz Araujo, Reinildo Mandava, Yusuf Yazici, Boubakary Soumare, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan Ikone, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David