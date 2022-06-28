Celebrating 20 Years! John Cena Makes an Emotional Return on WWE Raw

John Cena is one of the most beloved wrestlers in WWE. Recently, the Leader of the Cenation celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut in WWE by appearing on Monday night Raw. WWE devoted a major portion of the latest episode of Raw to the 45-year-old legend. Vince McMahon introduced John Cena before he made a euphoric entrance to the ring as the entire WWE locker room stood on the entrance ramp and applauded. In the ring, Cena reflected on his long journey in the sport and talked about how much the WWE fans meant to him.

Cena was clearly overwhelmed by the heart-warming reception, accorded to him, and expressed his gratitude to his fans for sticking by him throughout his career.

“For 20 years, you have created an environment for me to be my true self. You’ve also been brave enough to tell me when I suck and you’ve also been kind enough to tell me when I don’t,” Cena was quoted as saying.

John Cena also teased his much-awaited return to the WWE. Cena said, “We never give up. We’re just getting started. And if you want some … COME GET SOME!”

There was also plenty of drama as Cena returned to WWE Raw. Austin Theory trash-talked Cena while he was interacting with Ezekiel. Theory boasted that he had achieved more as a 24-year-old than what Cena had achieved in 20 years. However, Cena did not give much attention to Theory’s cheap shot and walked off.

After the altercation between John Cena and the current United States Champion, fans are wondering if WWE is setting up the stage for Cena’s return to WWE.

Before the show, many WWE stars paid tribute to Cena and celebrated his storied career on social media. Superstar Triple H paid rich tribute to Cena on Twitter and congratulated him on his incredible career in WWE.

While sharing a heart-felt video Triple H wrote, “I’ve had the pleasure of calling him a coworker, a competitor, and most importantly, a friend. Congratulations on 20 years, @JohnCena! Enjoy your night on WWE Raw!”

Cena last fought in WWE against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021.

Since then, Cena has been focussing on his Hollywood career and has starred in the television series Peacemaker.

