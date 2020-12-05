News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Sports
    1-MIN READ

    Celta Beats Athletic 2-0 To Keep Momentum In Spanish League

    Celta Beats Athletic 2-0 To Keep Momentum In Spanish League

    Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored secondhalf goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 20 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday.

    MADRID: Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas scored second-half goals as Celta Vigo defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 for consecutive wins in the Spanish league on Friday.

    The pair of victories came after an eight-match winless streak that left the Vigo team in the relegation zone. It moved to 14th in the standings.

    It was the first loss after three straight home wins for Athletic, which stayed in ninth place. The Basque Country team had outscored its opponents 8-1 in those wins at home.

    Mallo put Celta on the board with a header in the 61st minute and Aspas sealed the victory after a mistake by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simn in the 78th.

    Atltico Madrid can take the lead for the first time with a home win against Valladolid on Saturday. Current leader Real Sociedad visits Alavs on Sunday. Also on Saturday, fourth-placed Real Madrid visits fifth-placed Sevilla and Barcelona visits Cdiz.

    ___

    More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    • Tags:
    • First Published:
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...