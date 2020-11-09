News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Celta Vigo Fires Coach Oscar Garcia after Poor La Liga 2020-21 Start

Oscar Garcia (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Oscar Garcia (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Celta Vigo fired coach Oscar Garcia after the team has just seven points from nine matches.

Celta Vigo fired coach Oscar Garcia on Monday after the team’s poor start in the Spanish league. The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches.

Celta has seven points from one win and four draws. It hasn’t won in seven consecutive matches. A new coach was not immediately announced.

Garcia had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid demotion last season. He was the first coach to lose his job this season in the Spanish league. The club said Garcia’s staff also will not continue with the club.

Celta’s next league match is at Sevilla on Nov. 21.


