Celtic Have a Winning Start But Golden State Are No Pushovers

Boston Celtics started their 2022 NBA Finals campaign as the visitors outscored the home team 40-16 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 120-108 win in Game 1, stealing the homecourt advantage.

But the Golden State Warriors shouldn’t worry as they have not lost consecutive Playoffs games in the first round, West semis and Conference Finals either. While the NBA history isn’t exactly on the Warriors’ side as teams that win Game 1 of the Finals eventually win the series 70.7% of the time. But then another trivia kind of evens the balance. Only eight out of 17 NBA teams have won an NBA title after winning Game 1 on the road.

Stephen Curry didn’t sound worried after the stunning loss in Game 1. “Just about being honest about what went wrong and holding each other accountable and coming out with another level of effort and desperation that we need,” Curry said.

GAME FIXTURE DATE DAY TIME 1 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 3rd June Friday 6:30 AM 2 Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 6th June Monday 5:30 AM 3 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 9th June Thursday 6:30 AM 4 Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 11th June Saturday 6:30 AM 5* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 14th June Tuesday 6:30 AM 6* Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics 17th June Friday 6:30 AM 7* Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 20th June Monday 5:30 AM

