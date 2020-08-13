Celtic signs Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham

GLASGOW, Scotland Scottish champion Celtic signed Switzerland forward Albian Ajeti from West Ham on Thursday.

Celtic said the 23-year-old Ajeti agreed a four-year contract. The fee was not disclosed but was reportedly around 5 million pounds ($6.6 million).

Ajeti made little impact in the last English Premier League with West Ham after two good years with Basel in Switzerland.

Ajeti, whose family has roots in Kosovo, opted to represent Switzerland and has played in 10 international games. His brother Arlind, who also started his career at Basel, choose to play for Albania.

___

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Why Retort With Threats & Taunts & Silence The Call For Justice? | CNN News18

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor