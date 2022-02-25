Cesaro Leaves WWE After 11 Years, as Both Sides Fail to Agree Upon a New Deal

Cesaro has been let go by WWE and is now a free agent, as per multiple reports. In a shocking turn of events, the Swiss Superman reportedly decided to leave the company upon the expiry of his contract and the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal. It was just one year ago around this time that Cesaro was about to sign a new deal with WWE, but this news of his contract expiring and not being renewed comes as a big surprise for WWE fans.

As per PWInsider, Cesaro and the WWE management were in negotiations but were unable to come to a new contract. The report also cited one source that noted WWE did offer Cesaro an extension on his current deal but Cesaro rejected that latest contract offer. Furthermore, there isn’t a 90-day non-compete clause attached to him, which means Ceasro is free to sign with other promotions since he is no longer under a WWE contract.

In his decade-long plus tenure at Vince McMahon’s pro wrestling company, Cesaro was always ranked among the top wrestlers. And for nearly that entire time, he also ranked among the most underutilised wrestlers in WWE. It must be noted that he received a big push from the company in the first half of 2021, including a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 and headlining WrestleMania Backlash against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, the 41-year-old star’s booking had been inconsistent and he was quickly dropped down the card for the second half of 2021 since his feud with the Tribal Chief. The Swiss Superman has also been a non-factor in the lower card on SmackDown in 2022, being used to put over Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

In the meantime, the Swiss Superman updated his Twitter bio, which now lists him under his real name Claudio Castagnoli. It was the same name he used on the independent scene before signing with WWE.

With Castagnoli now a free agent, Tony Khan would be very interested in bringing The Swiss Superman into All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

