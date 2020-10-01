CEV vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The next scheduled fixture between Celta Vigo and Barcelona FC will take place on October 2. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

Celta Vigo has managed to score five points off three matches, while Barcelona has managed three points from one match. In the last outing that Celta Vigo played against Valladolid, it ended in a draw after both teams scored one goal each. Barcelona, on the other hand, was on the winning side of the outing against Vilarreal. The match ended with 4-0.

The Celta Vigo vs Barcelona outing will commence from 1:00 AM.

La Liga Celta Vigo vs Barcelona: Team news

Barcelona will be without Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Defender Samuel Umtiti continues to be sidelined. Junior Firpo is may also not be seen on field due to his hamstring issue.

CEV vs BAR La Liga Dream11 Team for Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Captain: Busquets

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Vice Captain: Murillo

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Goalkeeper: Neto

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Defenders: Murillo, Pique, Alba

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Midfielders: Busquets, Vazquez, De Jong, Coutinho

La Liga CEV vs BAR Dream 11 Prediction, Celta Vigo vs Barcelona FC Strikers: Fati, Messi, Mina

La Liga CEV vs BAR, Celta Vigo probable lineup vs Barcelona: Villar; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Vazquez, Tapia, Yokuslu, Olaza; Mendez; Mina, Aspas

La Liga CEV vs BAR, Barcelona probable lineup vs Celta Vigo: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi