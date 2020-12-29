CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chennaiyin FC will be looking for only their third win of the season when they go up against one of the top teams, ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Tuesday. They are still hopeful of breaking into the top four but that would require them to beat ATKMB with a minimum goal difference of two, which is just too much to ask. Having won just one game while losing two in the last five games, Chennaiyin are currently at the seventh position.

ATKMB would go for the kill here and establish themselves at the top of the table, replacing Mumbai City. They have won five of the seven matches played so far and lost just one match, at the hands of Jamshedpur. They are currently on a two match winning streak and would hope to continue their dominance here. Chennaiyin would have their hands full in the upcoming game.

CFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Live Streaming

The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.

CFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Match Details

December 29 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Bambolim

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC captain: Rafael Crivellaro

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC vice-captain: David Williams

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC defenders: Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Carl McHugh

ISL 2020-21, CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC strikers: David Williams, Roy Krishna

CFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC possible starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Rafael Crivellaro, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali

CFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC possible starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna