CFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will square off against two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC in match 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Friday, December 4. The ISL 2020-21 fixture between Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm, IST. After the first couple of games in the ISL campaign, Chennaiyin FC have one win and one draw, while Bengaluru FC are yet to secure a win this season, they have settled with draws from both their outings.

Both teams remain unbeaten in the ISL so far but have not been at their best considering the high standards and previous records they have possess. The head-to-head record between the two stands at three wins each with one ending in a draw.

HFC Goa vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

CFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

Friday, December 4 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC captain: Esmael Goncalves

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC defenders: Juanan, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Jakub Sylvestr

CFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

CFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri