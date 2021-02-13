CFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Desperate to get their campaign back on track, Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and FC Goa (FCG) will face each other in match no. 92 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The CFC vs FCG clash will be held on Saturday, February 13, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC head into this game on the back of a narrow 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC. They were let down by an own goal by Enes Sipovic. Meanwhile, FC Goa come into this fixture on the back of a 3-3 draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Goa FC currently sit at the 4th place in the ISL points table, with 23 points from 16 games in their kitty. Their opponents, Chennaiyin FC have 17 points with three win in 17 clashes so far.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.

CFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

CFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Wednesday, February 13 - 07.30 PM IST at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-captain: Manuel Lanzarote

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Saviour Gama, Enes Sipovic, Seriton Fernandes,Anirudh Thapa

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Manuel Lanzarote

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo