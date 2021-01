CFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chennaiyin FC will look to enter the top four of the ISL 2020-21 standings with a win when they square off against Hyderabad FC on Monday, January 4 at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC currently occupy the seventh spot on the ISL standings, with 10 points from eight games. They are on a four-game unbeaten streak and will aim to continue the positive momentum going ahead in the tournament.

Hyderabad FC, after a bright start, are presently in a poor form after losing three consecutive matches. The Nizams are placed eighth on the ISL standings, with 9 points from eight games so far.

Both teams are in pursuit for three points which will keep them in the hunt for the playoffs.

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Monday, January 4 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

CFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte

CFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Lluis Sastre; Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana, Halicharan Narzary