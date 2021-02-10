CFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Desperate to get their campaign back on track, Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will face each other in match no. 89 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. It will be held on Wednesday, February 10, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC currently occupy the eighth position on the table with 17 points from 16 matches. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are one spot above them, with 18 points from same number of matches. Both sides are on a poor form of run as the Marina Machans have scored just one goal in their last five games. While the Red Miners have managed to score just three from their last six outings.

The former champions have no injury woes but will miss the services of Jerry Lalrinzuala who is out on suspension.

Other than an injured David Grande, Jamshedpur FC have a fully fit squad available.

The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, IST.

CFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

CFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Wednesday, February 10 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Vice-captain: Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Defenders: Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Boris Singh Thangjam

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Boris Singh Thangjam, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

Summary: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Best Picks / Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Captain / Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more