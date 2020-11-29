CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will be up against Kerala Blasters on Sunday, November 29, looking for their second consecutive win. The south derby clash is expected to get excited as both teams come with a promising squad. The ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC outing is scheduled to take place at 7.30pm IST at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC will step into field tonight at the back of a 2-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC. Csaba Laszlo has planned his best team, with midfielder Anirudh Thapa being one of his star players for Chennnaiyin FC, also the first Indian goal-scorer in the seventh season of the Indian Super League. Foreign players like Rafael Crivallero and Esmael Goncalves also turned out to be a great help for the team.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, haven’t tasted victory in this ISL season. While their first match turned into defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan, the match against NorthEast United had levelled score at 2-2. Kibu Vicuna will prepare his team for a better defence as they take on Chennaiyin FC.

CFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

CFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Sunday, November 29 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Goa

CFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

CFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper