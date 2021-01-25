CFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai were able to defeat Chennai in their last meeting in ISL 2020-21 by 2-1. The Mumbai side will certainly be aiming for a similar performance in their next scheduled match. CFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match will start from 7:30 PM IST on Monday, January 25 at the GMC Stadium.

Mumbai, since the beginning of the league, have been in great form and their position in the ISL 2020-21 points table reflects the same. They are leading the series with 29 points from 12 matches. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have been in bad shape in their recent matches. Of the last five matches the team have played, they have only been on the winning end of one.

In the latest match, Mumbai beat East Bengal by 1-0 while Chennai lost to ATK Mohun Bagan by 0-1

CFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

CFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Monday, January 25 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC captain: Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC vice-captain: Mourtada Fall

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC defenders: Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Eli Sabia

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC midfielders: Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC strikers: Adam le Fondre, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable playing 11 against Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (c), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves,

CFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable playing 11 against Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (c), Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre