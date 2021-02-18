CFC vs NEUFC Dream 11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Possible Playing XI, Football Fantasy Team

In Match 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL), eighth-ranked Chennaiyin FC host NorthEast United FC and the fixture predicts plenty of goals being scored. NorthEast United FC, who are currently ranked fourth on the ISL points table, are coming fresh off a win over Odisha FC. They will look to continue their winning run and consolidate their position in the top four. Whereas Chennaiyin FC, who haven’t made much of an impact this season, were denied a win in their previous match against FC Goa as attacker Ishan Pandita scored in extra time to secure a point for FC Goa.

NorthEast United will look to clinch three points in this fixture and extend their lead over FC Goa in order to make it to the ISL elimination round. Securing a comfortable 3-1 win over Odisha FC. Striker Machado was once again infront of goal for NEUFC, scoring a brace to assist NorthEast United FC in claiming three vital points. The forward has scored 6 goals in 17 fixtures played so far and will look to contribute in the upcoming fixture against Chennaiyin FC as well. It’s a must watch clash as two attacking sides collide in the Match 98 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming and Telecast

To view the CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21 live match online, fans can go toDisney + Hotstar and on JIO TV live.To view the CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21 live match on TV, fone can switch toStar Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD for English commentary. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch the ISL football match on Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi). For regional language fans, the ISL is also telecasted on Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

February 18, 2021 (Thursday) - 7.30pm IST at theGMC Stadium, Bambolim

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs NEUFC Dream 11 Team forChennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC

Captain: Machado

Vice-Captain: Federico Gallego

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Eli Sabia

Midfielders: Manu Lanzarote, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara

Strikers: Machado, Deshorn Brown, Jakub Sylvestr

CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC predicted starting line-up against NorthEast United FC: Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Manu Lanzarote, Memo, Edwin Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vishal Kaith (GK)

CFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC predicted starting line-upagainstChennaiyin FC: Machado, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camera, Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Thangalakath, Dylan Fox