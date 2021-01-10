CFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chennaiyin FC currently sit at a dangerous position by being the eighth team in the ongoing season of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. Hence we can expect a strong fight from them as they play against bottom spot owners Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday, January 10.

Csaba Laszlo’s men are going through a rough patch, having last tasted victory against Goa four games back. After that, it has been a 2-2 draw with East Bengal and a goalless draw with ATK Mohun Bagan. Their last game saw a horrific defeat of 1-4 at the hands of Hyderabad.

Stuart Baxter would want to continue his team’s rejuvenated form in Sunday’s game. After having registered their first win in the league against Kerala Blasters on Thursday, Odisha will do their best to climb up from their last spot.

CFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

The ISL 2020-21 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 5 pm IST on Sunday. The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Captain: Anirudh Thapa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Defenders: Jacobt Tratt, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Midfielders: Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Anirudh Thapa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Strikers: Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr, Diego Mauricio

CFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Odisha FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

CFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jacobt Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio