CFC vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group E match, Chelsea vs Rennes - Playing XI, Football

Rennes will face Chelsea for a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, November 5. The match will begin at 01:30 am IST.

Chelsea head into this game on the back of 4-0 win against Krasnodar in the Champions League and a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League last week. Frank Lampard’s team came under a lot of ire from fans for their opening day performance in the UEFA Champions League match which ended in a scoreless draw against Sevilla.

On the other hand, Rennes will try to score some points when they travel to Stamford Bridge. The French side are on a four-match winless run and didn’t have a good start they wanted. Rennes drew their first game 1-1 against Krasnodar and went on to lose 1-0 against Sevilla in the group E stage of the Champions League competition.

Chelsea are on the top in group standings with four points, whereas Rennes are at the bottom with just one point to their credit.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea vs Rennes: Team News, Injury Update

Frank Lampard will be unable to utilise the services of Billy Gilmour and Christian Pulisic due to injuries. Meanwhile, Rennes will miss the presence of Eduardo Camavinga, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa, M'Baye Niang, and Flavien Tait.

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 Team for Chelsea vs Rennes

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Vice-Captain: Hamari Traore

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, James Lea Siliki, Mateo Kovacic

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Midfielders: Romain Del Castillo, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi

CFC vs REN UEFA Champions League, Dream11 prediction for Chelsea vs Rennes Strikers: Jeremy Doku, Serhou Guirassy, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz

UEFA Champions League CFC vs REN, Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Rennes: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

UEFA Champions League CFC vs REN, Rennes possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Dalbert, Steven Nzonzi, James Lea Siliki, Martin Terrier, Romain Del Castillo, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku