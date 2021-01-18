CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal
Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Best Picks / Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Captain / Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 18, 2021, 15:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
In the 63rd match of the Indian Super League 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC are set to go up against SC East Bengal on Monday, January 18. Chennaiyin FC have been displaying a rather loose game this season. In the last five matches, they won just one, while three others ended in a draw. They also faced an embarrassing 1-4 defeat against Hyderabad FC. Today, the team will try their best to turn the fortune. They currently stand at sixth place in ISL 2020-21 points table with a score of 14 in 11 matches.
ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE
Their opponents, SC East Bengal are playing slow and inconsistently this year, having scored just 11 points from 11 matches. The team, struggling in bottom three, have just won two matches in the entire season. The Kolkata team need to gear up if they want to save their face this year.
CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming
Live streaming of all the ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details
Monday, January 18 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, Goa
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Captain: Esmael Goncalves
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Vice-captain: Matti Steinmann
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder, Vishal Kaith
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Defenders: Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Scott Neville
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anirudh, Lallianzuala
ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Strikers: Esmael Goncalves, Bright Enobakhare
CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Rahim Ali, Memo, Anirudh Thapa, Esmaël Gonçalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev
CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Jacques Maghoma, Harmanpreeth Singh