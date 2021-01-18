CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the 63rd match of the Indian Super League 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC are set to go up against SC East Bengal on Monday, January 18. Chennaiyin FC have been displaying a rather loose game this season. In the last five matches, they won just one, while three others ended in a draw. They also faced an embarrassing 1-4 defeat against Hyderabad FC. Today, the team will try their best to turn the fortune. They currently stand at sixth place in ISL 2020-21 points table with a score of 14 in 11 matches.

Their opponents, SC East Bengal are playing slow and inconsistently this year, having scored just 11 points from 11 matches. The team, struggling in bottom three, have just won two matches in the entire season. The Kolkata team need to gear up if they want to save their face this year.

CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming

Live streaming of all the ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Monday, January 18 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin, Goa

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Captain: Esmael Goncalves

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Vice-captain: Matti Steinmann

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder, Vishal Kaith

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Defenders: Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Scott Neville

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anirudh, Lallianzuala

ISL 2020-21 CFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Strikers: Esmael Goncalves, Bright Enobakhare

CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs SC East Bengal: Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Rahim Ali, Memo, Anirudh Thapa, Esmaël Gonçalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev

CFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Jacques Maghoma, Harmanpreeth Singh