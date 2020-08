CFP Selection Committee Set To Release 1st Ranking Nov. 17

The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20.

The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying them 1-3 weeks and some conference games now scheduled as late as Dec. 19. Four leagues including the Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed the fall season altogether.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place.

The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hancock said the CFP selection committee still plans to rank its top 25 teams each week, but nothing isnt open for tweaking if necessary.

The six conferences have announced their intention to play, so the committee just established its meeting scheduled to be prepared, Hancock said. This is another way we’re planning for a College Football Playoff to happen with a championship in Miami.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Sun Belt are move toward playing in the fall. The Mid-American Conference and Mountain West, along with the Big Ten and Pac-12, are aiming to play football in the second semester.

Also Watch How Does The Chinese Government And Its Military Snoop On You

The playoff management committee, which consists of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met last week, Hancock said. He called the meeting pro forma, with discussions about the selection committee’s schedule and finances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor