Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage

Video on social media showed the Moscarella telling the girl she was "very sexy, then asking: "are you hot... physically or emotionally... or both?"

AFP

Updated:October 1, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chair Umpire Banned For Telling Young Ball Girl She is 'Very Sexy' After Video Sparks Outrage
Umpire Gianluca Moscarella addressed the girl during a second-tier ATP men's tournament in Florence, Italy. (Video grab)

Paris: An umpire who asked a ball girl whether she was 'hot' during a men's tennis tournament in Italy has been banned from officiating pending an investigation, the ATP said Tuesday.

Umpire Gianluca Moscarella addressed the girl during a second-tier ATP men's tournament in Florence, Italy, last week, during which he was also accused of inappropriate conduct towards one of the players.

Video on social media showed the Moscarella telling the girl she was "very sexy, then asking: "are you hot... physically or emotionally... or both?"

The incident occurred during the Challenger Tour match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle during which the umpire offered encouragement to the former while Dalla Valle was absent from the court momentarily.

"We are aware of a number of incidents involving chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella during a match between Pedro Sousa and Enrico Dalla Valle at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Florence last week," the ATP said in a statement.

"Moscarella was immediately dismissed from the tournament when the matter was brought to light, and a full investigation has been initiated.

"Meanwhile, Moscarella has been provisionally suspended from his services as a contracted ATP official pending the results of the investigation."

Sousa won the second round match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 after Moscarella chided him for losing focus and missing a series of match points.

"My dear Pedro... Stay concentrated please," he was heared telling the player Moscarella is not the first umpire to face suspension over courtside conduct. Swedish umpire Mohamed Lahyani was banned for two tournaments last year for encouraging Australian Nick Kyrgios at the US Open. (AFP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram