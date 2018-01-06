English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champion Boxers Return Cows Given as Rewards by Haryana Government
Haryana, that is always high on promoting sports in the state, had last year announced that sports achievers would be given cows as rewards. The move has not gone very well with the recipients of the 'cow award', with three of them reportedly returning it
A file photo of the boxers who had won the Junior world boxing championship medal. (BFI)
New Delhi: Haryana, that is always high on promoting sports in the state, had last year announced that sports achievers would be given cows as rewards. The announcement came from Om Prakash Dhankar, Haryana's Animal Husbandry minister, who also stated the benefits of cow's milk.
Dhankar had told Indian Express,"(Unlike buffalo’s milk) cow’s milk contains less fat and is beneficial for boxers… a cow is very active, while a buffalo sleeps most of the time. Haryana main kehte hain, haanga chahiye toh bhains ka doodh, aur khoobsarti aur dimag chahiye, toh gai ka doodh (They say in Haryana that if you want power, drink buffalo milk; and if you want beauty and brains, drink cow’s milk). These boxers have done the country proud at the world level and we want them to excel more,” he had said.
The move has not gone very well with the AIBA Women’s World Youth Championships medalists, who were the recipients of the 'cow award'. Three of them have reportedly returned it. According to a report in Times of India, the three boxers have said that the cows do not produce milk, and have caused harm to them.
“My mother served the cow for good five days. Forget giving us milk, the animal hit her thrice. In fact, my mother suffered a damaged ligament after being kicked by the cow and we immediately returned the gift,” one of the boxers, Jyoti Gulia, from Rohtak told TOI. “We are happy with our buffaloes,” she added. Jyoti’s coach Vijay Hooda further added that the boxers were given cows of a local breed.
