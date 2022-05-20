Champion Nikhat Zareen Humbled by PM Narendra Modi's Heartfelt Wish

After Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen scripted history by becoming only the fifth Indian woman pugilist to win a gold at the World Boxing Championship, the 25-year-old was flooded with congratulatory messages by the general Indian populace and high achieving personalities on multiple platforms on her incredible feat.

Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his wishes to the Indian boxers who took part in the WBC and made the nation proud. In a humble reply to the nation’s highest office, Zareen replied by posting a thank you message.

“Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition.” the PM’s tweet read.

In reply Zareen wrote, “Thank you so much honourable @narendramodi Ji for your kind words of encouragement and support. I am truly humbled and proud to secure gold for our country and shall continue to persevere moving forward. Jai Hind”

Zareen beat Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in the finals to win the yellow medal in Istanbul. Her run to the finals was a dominant one as she bettered Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez, English woman Charley-Sian Davison and Brazilian Caroline De Almeida in resounding wins.

The boxer has come a long way from the challenger who had to request a fair trial to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics when legendary pugilist MC Mary Kom was chosen as a direct entry to fight for the country in Japan.

With wishes pouring in for the champion boxer from Nizamabad it is safe to say that her monumental victory in Turkey could be another catalyst in the rise of Indian sports.

