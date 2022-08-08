'Champion of Champions': PM Narendra Modi Hails PV Sindhu After She Claims Gold in CWG 2022

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu scripted history on Monday and clinched the gold medal for India in the women’s singles event at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sindhu, who won the bronze at Glasgow Games and silver at Gold Coast, levelled up her game in Birmingham to finish at the top of the podium. She completely outclassed her Canadian opponent Michelle LI and won the match after claiming straight games 21-15, 21-13.

The crowd was also backing Sindhu throughout the match as several Indian fans were present in the arena for the gold medal clash. The ace shuttler thanked the crowd after the match and said they made her win the coveted medal.

“I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today,” said Sindhu after the final.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sindhu – Champion of Champions, as he congratulated the ace shuttler for claiming the gold in Birmingham.

“The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India,” PM Modi wrote.

The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/WVLeZNMnCG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also congratulated the shuttler for his glorious achievement.

“Should we bow? Yes, she’s a Queen Congratulations to Golden girl @Pvsindhu1 you make India proud #CWG22india,” Jaffer tweeted.

Congratulations to Golden girl @Pvsindhu1 you make India proud #CWG22india pic.twitter.com/mn1wgEkifH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2022

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold in badminton final at #CWG2022 by beating world number 13 Michelle Li and making the entire nation proud ! #BG2022 #TeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/83YCotjSIE — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 8, 2022

India’s golden girl @PVsindhu1 hence proved her name once again by achieving her first ever gold medal at the #CWG2022. Congratulations on an enormous victory Sindhu, keep shining ✨ #Cheer4India — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 8, 2022



The Canadian had to produce something special for her first win against Sindhu in eight years but the Indian did not give her a window. Sindhu was clinical in her short game and pounced on the slightest of attacking opportunities. Michelle had beaten the 2019 World Champion way back in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

