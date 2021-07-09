Champion Sailor Abhilash Tomy Raises Funds to Participate in Golden Globe Race 2022, A Race That Almost Killed Him

Champion sailor Abhilash Tomy has started crowdfunding to raise up to Rs 4 crore to compete in the 2022 edition of the Golden Globe Race (GGR). He was also part of the 2018 edition of the quadrennial event and had met with a fatal accident. Tomy almost died before he was rescued. However, the former navy commander is again ready to defy the odds to achieve sailing glory. But, his dream to win GGR is facing a funding hurdle and for the same, he has decided to go for crowdfunding.

It must be mentioned that the Golden Globe Race is a non-stop circumnavigation and solo event. And to make it even more interesting, the competitors are barred from using modern-day technology and rather they will have to rely on charts and stars to complete the race.

And speaking about his sailing ambitions, Tomy on Friday told Hindustan Times that he is ready for the “unfinished business.” He also expressed his regrets about not being able to finish the 2018 edition of the race due to the accident.

“I have launched a crowdfunding campaign to arrange funds for a boat and several other associated expenses,” Tomy was quoted as saying by HT.

Pause. Click this link. Donate. ShareGolden Globe Race 2022 - India Entry https://t.co/J2qkRjbQ0z— Abhilash Tomy 🇮🇳 (@abhilashtomy) July 6, 2021

Tomy had started his fundraising campaign on the Ketto crowdfunding platform. And the former Navy officer calls his supporters his crew.

Tomy also endured a back injury during the 2018 edition of the race after his yacht was crippled by a powerful win in the southern Indian Ocean. He was rescued 70 hours after the accident. Tomy was occupying third place in the race among 11 participants before the accident took place. However, Tomy did not suffer from any post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

He further said that he does not feat the Ocean before adding that he was “doing fairly well until the storm took Thuriya down.” He also said that he wants to give the nation a fitting tribute on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by taking part in the GGR-22.

