English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 'Confused' by Next Gen ATP Final Rules
Stefanos Tsitsipas capped a rollercoaster season by winning the Next Gen ATP Final on Saturday but the rising Greek star conceded he was slightly bemused by the rules of the tournament.
Stefanos Tsitsipas capped a rollercoaster season by winning the Next Gen ATP Final on Saturday but the rising Greek star conceded he was slightly bemused by the rules of the tournament.
Loading...
Stefanos Tsitsipas capped a rollercoaster season by winning the Next Gen ATP Final on Saturday but the rising Greek star conceded he was slightly bemused by the rules of the tournament.
The 20-year-old from Athens came through 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (7/3), 4-3 (7/3) on his third match point against 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur after one hour and 41 minutes to win his second career title after Stockholm last month.
"To be honest with you, I'm confused myself. I don't really know what I liked and what I didn't like," said the Tsitsipas.
The round-robin tournament for players aged under 21 years has a shorter format than other tournaments, playing sets of first to four games, with tie breaks at 3-3.
It is designed to increase the number of pivotal moments in a match, while playing best-of-five sets does not alter the number of games required to win a match (12) from the traditional three-set scoring format.
"The games are very stressful. Obviously there's no advantage so you need to be twice more concentrated," said Tsitsipas, who has jumped from 91st at the start of the season to world number 15.
"But, I love those rules because I won."
Players can communicate with their coaches through headsets, with line calls using the Hawk-Eye Live system, backed up by a video review system.
This year for the first time a towel rack was placed at the back of court after Spaniard Fernando Verdasco came under fire for his treatment of a ball boy at last month's Shenzhen Open.
Tsitsipas -- an alternate in last year's inaugural edition of the tournament which was won by South Korea's Chung Hyeon -- declared he was "not a fan of the towel thing or the headset".
"The headset, I'm not a big fan of it, but you could see from the reaction yesterday," he smiled, after smashing his headset in Friday's semi-final.
"No-let rule, we didn't have problems with it this week.
"Live Hawk-Eye was exciting ... very, very good. No mistakes. Very accurate. Very responsive... just much better than the human eye. So I love the live Hawk-Eye.
"Hopefully it can be put in more events in the future and be the innovation of the game," added Tsitsipas, who finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona and Toronto.
The 20-year-old from Athens came through 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (7/3), 4-3 (7/3) on his third match point against 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur after one hour and 41 minutes to win his second career title after Stockholm last month.
"To be honest with you, I'm confused myself. I don't really know what I liked and what I didn't like," said the Tsitsipas.
The round-robin tournament for players aged under 21 years has a shorter format than other tournaments, playing sets of first to four games, with tie breaks at 3-3.
It is designed to increase the number of pivotal moments in a match, while playing best-of-five sets does not alter the number of games required to win a match (12) from the traditional three-set scoring format.
"The games are very stressful. Obviously there's no advantage so you need to be twice more concentrated," said Tsitsipas, who has jumped from 91st at the start of the season to world number 15.
"But, I love those rules because I won."
Players can communicate with their coaches through headsets, with line calls using the Hawk-Eye Live system, backed up by a video review system.
This year for the first time a towel rack was placed at the back of court after Spaniard Fernando Verdasco came under fire for his treatment of a ball boy at last month's Shenzhen Open.
Tsitsipas -- an alternate in last year's inaugural edition of the tournament which was won by South Korea's Chung Hyeon -- declared he was "not a fan of the towel thing or the headset".
"The headset, I'm not a big fan of it, but you could see from the reaction yesterday," he smiled, after smashing his headset in Friday's semi-final.
"No-let rule, we didn't have problems with it this week.
"Live Hawk-Eye was exciting ... very, very good. No mistakes. Very accurate. Very responsive... just much better than the human eye. So I love the live Hawk-Eye.
"Hopefully it can be put in more events in the future and be the innovation of the game," added Tsitsipas, who finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Barcelona and Toronto.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Priyanka Chopra's Bachelorette it's Time for Nick Jonas' Bachelor Party
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Avengers 4: Marvel Executive Explains Why Thanos Did Not Kill Avengers in Infinity War
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...