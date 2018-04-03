English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champions League: Aguero Ruled Out of Man City's Trip to Liverpool
Manchester City will be without the club's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Liverpool.
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. (Reuters Photo)
Liverpool: Manchester City will be without the club's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Liverpool.
The Argentine striker, who has scored 30 goals this season, has been sidelined for a month with a knee injury.
City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday Aguero hasn't travelled with the rest of the squad for the clash at Anfield.
"He's in Manchester, he didn't come. He was injured in last three weeks, so still not fit," said Guardiola.
However, the Catalan coach remains hopeful Aguero will be fit to play a part as City hope to wrap up the Premier League title against local rivals Manchester United on Saturday, and for the second leg of their quarter-final tie with Liverpool next week.
"Unfortunately in the best moment we had with Sergio he was injured," added Guardiola.
"He is much, much better, but today the doctors, physios spoke with him and he said 'I still have a little bit problem, I don't feel comfortable at all' and he knows perfectly his body."
City will still be able to name a fearsome front line on Wednesday with Gabriel Jesus set to start alongside Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling after all three were on target in a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.
