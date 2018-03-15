English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champions League: Bayern Enter Quarters With Record Win for Heynckes
Treble-chasing Bayern Munich eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 on Wednesday to breeze into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win.
Bayern's Wagner scores against Besiktas. (Reuters Image)
Treble-chasing Bayern Munich eased past Turkey's Besiktas 3-1 on Wednesday to breeze into the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win.
It was a record 11th straight victory in the competition for coach Jupp Heynckes, who had led Bayern to the title in 2013 before retiring and returning this season.
The German side went ahead through Thiago Alcantara in the 18th minute with the Spaniard volleying in a Thomas Mueller cross to kill off any lingering hopes of a miracle recovery by the Turkish team after Bayern had crushed them 5-0 in the first leg in Munich.
The Spaniard, however, was taken off with a suspected ankle problem a little later after only recently returning from an injury break. He will undergo medical checks in Munich on Thursday, club officials said.
Bayern, who could secure their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend, went 2-0 up seconds after the second-half restart when Gokhan Gonul volleyed a Rafinha cross into his own net.
"In the second half we were not really in control. It was a bit wild, all over the place. We lost possession too often, made unnecessary fouls," Bayern's Mueller told reporters.
"We won 3-1 away from home but somehow that second half did not feel really that good."
Besiktas, who were missing their entire central defence, offered little resistance despite controlling possession.
They did manage to pull a goal back through Vagner Love's effort in the 58th minute which breathed some brief life into the hosts and the 40,000 home fans.
Yet Bayern substitute Sandro Wagner chested in a David Alaba cross with six minutes remaining to make sure of Bayern's victory.
Wagner, who joined Bayern in the January transfer window, has already scored in the Champions League qualifying rounds for Hoffenheim this season as well as in the Europa League.
The quarter-final draw will take place on Friday.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
