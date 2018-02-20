Champions League: Gonzalo Higuain Expected to be Fit for Spurs Clash

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is expected to be fit to play against Tottenham in the Champions League next month despite suffering an ankle sprain in Serie A action at the weekend.Higuain was substituted in the 15th minute of Sunday's Turin derby, which the defending champions won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Alex Sandro.But the Argentine's injury is not as serious as first thought with the 30-year-old posting on Instagram Monday that he will be back "very soon"."I'll be back soon to celebrate with the team and with all of you," wrote Higuain, who has scored 24 times this season including twice in Juventus' 2-2, first-leg draw with Tottenham last Tuesday.There had been fears the ankle injury would force him to miss the return game at Wembley on March 7.But winger Ferderico Bernardeschi's knee injury is believed to be more serious and he could miss the match in London.The Italian's knee was reported to be badly swollen on Monday and he will undergo further tests in midweek.Juventus -- second in the league table and one point behind Napoli -- already have a long injury list with Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi and Juan Cuadrado recovering, but there was good news with Argentine Paulo Dybala making his comeback from a hamstring injury in the second half against Torino.Juventus play three games before they travel to London -- two Serie A matches against Atalanta and Lazio and an Italian Cup semi-final, second leg against Atalanta.