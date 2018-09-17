Champions League: Liverpool Defenders Not Worried About Neymar's Antics as PSG Come Calling

After registering their fifth consecutive win in the Premier League, Liverpool’s attention now moves to the UEFA Champions League where they face Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at Anfield.Through the summer there has been widespread criticism of Neymar’s penchant for theatrics in order to make decisions go his way, and the Brazil captain himself has admitted to exaggeration.One of Liverpool’s young defenders Andrew Robertson believes it is upto Anfield to decide on the reception Neymar gets. Robertson is also aware that Neymar can go down easily, but is not bothered about that."What I do know is that he's a world-class player and we need to be wary of him. His skills speak for themselves,” Robertson told ESPN."People say he goes down to easily, but that's not up to us. It's up to the referee to decide. We'll stay away from that."For us, we've got to concentrate on the qualities. Unfortunately for us, he has a lot of them. It's one player that we'll have to be wary of. The bad thing for us is that they've got quite a lot of players that we'll have to be wary of."On the other side, a good thing for us is that we've got a lot of players that can cause them problems."The left back has been part of a consistent Liverpool defense that has conceded only twice so far in the season, while the team has scored 11 goals. Their last win came against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday afternoon. The young defender is not only pleased with the way the defense has been working, but also rues the lapse in concentration that allowed their last opponents to pull a goal back."We've shored up at the back, which is pleasing," Robertson said. "We've all walked into the dressing room [after Spurs] a bit disappointed we've lost the first goal for them."It shouldn't happen so late on. We've got be switched on from set-plays and we put ourselves under pressure for the last two minutes when it was a very comfortable performance. That was a wee bit disappointing."Obviously conceding two in the first five and maintaining our unbeaten run are the positives."With Wembley, Liverpool have begun a gruelling three week spell where they will play seven games and their opponents include PSG, Premier League champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Napoli."I think we've passed this test, yeah," Robertson said of the result against Mauricio Pochettino's side. "It was our toughest game out of the first five -- no disrespect to the other teams."But coming away to Tottenham is always a tough game, but to get the three points we're delighted with."Now that task is over and we've got a hell of a run in the next six games. We will have tougher tests now, but ones that we'll look forward to."