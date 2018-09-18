English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Champions League: With One Eye on PSG, Mohamed Salah Believes Liverpool Can Win Double
Talismanic Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah firmly believes that his side have it in them to win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.
Talismanic Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah firmly believes that his side have it in them to win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.
Talismanic Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah firmly believes that his side have it in them to win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.
Liverpool open their campaign this season in the Champions League at Anfield against Paris Saint Germain. The Reds, domestically began their season with five wins out five for the first time since 1990-91.
Salah was part of the Liverpool team that were beaten by Real Madrid in the Kiev in the final of the Champions League. Salah could not complete the game after he had to be taken off injured in the first half after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.
"Last season we knocked out Manchester City, then Roma, who had just beaten Barca in the quarterfinals. Each time, they were incredible games," Salah told France Football.
"We played against teams challenging for the title and we still managed to reach the final, so of course we can do it again.
"I'm sure of it. We can even win both, the Champions League and the Premier League. I don't want us to put pressure on ourselves, but yes, everything is possible.
"It's a good draw with some good teams. PSG have some very good individuals and a great team. I'm looking forward to playing them. I'm looking forward to a very enjoyable and intense encounter."
Speaking about the incredible run in to the final last season, Salah said, "The key match was against Manchester City on 14 January in the Premier League. It was the turning point of the season. City had gone unbeaten and we managed to beat them. We used that game to beat them and knock them out of the Champions League three months later.
"That match gave us confidence. At that moment, we said to ourselves: 'We have done it, perhaps we can do it again.'
"For the quarterfinal, a lot of people thought Manchester City would beat us and the opposite happened. The second leg is my best memory from that whole run."
The Egyptian won the Premier League Golden Boot last season and alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino became one of the most feared attacking trios in Europe, scoring 91 amongst themselves. Salah though has not started the season in similar form and has scored only twice in five games so far.
"We're friends, we talk a lot to each other," Salah said of his forward partners. "Generally, we sit together in the dressing room in the same place just after matches.
"There's a real solidarity between us, because we don't worry about who's going to score the most or first. Each of us works so that the others score. And as you have seen, we all score."
Salah has scored in two of his five Premier League games this season, and in five of his eight matches for club and country since the UEFA Champions League final for a total of six goals.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
